Desiigner rang in his 21st (yes, 21) with a bang Thursday night in New York’s glitzy Up & Down lounge. He had the right to do so. After a string of delays, the rap star finally released his long-awaited EP, Life of Designer.

Once the clock struck midnight, the crowded coveted club livened up to the new album. Each track in the seven-song project shows a different side of Desiigner; some are high energy with a lot of hi-hats like “After Party” and others are slow and deliberate like “Destination.” After Desiigner thanked his fans for the love and support, his G.O.O.D Music label mate Pusha T made a surprise appearance, wishing the rapper a happy birthday.

Desiigner took a break from the spotlight after the success of his debut single “Panda” in 2016 and laid relatively low, only dropping New English and a few singles here and there. After a year of patience and teasing, Desiigner is ready to run the show on his terms. “We got a lot of great energy coming from all that,” Desiigner tells VIBE. “It’s just like new, fresh energy, singing, showing different vibes of how I grew as an artist and just showing you the swag of Desiigner, ya dig?”

L.O.D. has been mastered and ready to drop for months now, according to G.O.O.D. Music producer and engineer Mike Dean who tweeted the project was “finished” in February. The “Liife” rapper is going through a metamorphosis, completely clearing out his Instagram feed including his profile picture. He says the new EP will show his evolution as an artist with “new, fresh energy.” Sounds from producers Ronnie J, DJ Relly Rell and JSDG are featured on the new project.

New English iiS The Old Me Y’all Really Gonna Hear The Change 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Desiigner (@LifeOfDesiigner) February 17, 2018

Desiigner’s career skyrocketed after Kanye West sampled “Panda” for “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2” on Life Of Pablo. Shortly after Yeezy announced during his Yeezy Season 3 fashion show, he signed the newcomer to his label. Amid his recent boggled comments on politics and slavery, Kanye recently hopped back on Twitter and announced new releases from the G.O.O.D. Music family. It’s unknown what the holdup was for L.O.D, but it seems like the controversy surrounding ‘Ye doesn’t bother Desiigner too much.

“I just pray for the best, pray for the best for him, hope his decisions he makes are wise and that he chooses the right goals,” he said. “He’s a very big influence. I’m a fan, everybody’s a fan, but… you just pray for him.”

Stream L.O.D. below.