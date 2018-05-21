The Billboard Music Awards brought the accolades and stellar performances on Sunday (May 20). While the entire lineup of performances tore the house down with live renditions of their latest hits, it seemed like everyone in the audience was talking about the South Korean boy band BTS. The crowd may have visibly been into their performance, but it looked like singer Lalah Hathaway wasn’t as impressed. Fans believe Hathaway threw some shade at the boy band on Twitter during their set.

For those who missed out on the fun, BTS performed their single “Fake Love” during the BBMAs. During their set, Hathaway tweeted a simple message that possibly took subliminal shots at their singing technique. “[Seven] guys, 2 part harmony. Discuss,” she wrote. We aren’t exactly musical experts, but that sounds like she was super-critiquing their performance.

7 guys, 2 part harmony. discuss. — lalah hathaway (@lalahhathaway) May 21, 2018

yeah it was great! — lalah hathaway (@lalahhathaway) May 21, 2018

Fans quickly flooded her mentions on Twitter. Some laughed at her tweet or agreed with her analysis. On the other hand, faithful BTS fans made a case for why Hathaway’s comment was incorrect and unfair. Despite fan perception however, Hathaway hopped in her own comments to suggest that she may not have been dissing the group after all. After one fan set the record straight on who was singing and their talent as a whole, Hathaway responded: “yeah, they’re great!”

BTS reportedly won the Social Award at the BBMAs. The group may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but they have an it-factor that has the young crowd going wild.

Catch their full performance in the video below.