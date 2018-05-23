According to a source for Metro UK, there’s a possibility that Donald Glover could make his way to Wakanda for Black Panther 2.

The site reads that the film’s director Ryan Coogler is reportedly looking to make a few changes for the recently announced sequel to the blockbuster film. One of the possible changes involves the addition of a new character, who could be played by multi-hyphenate Donald Glover.

“Ryan Coogler is currently mapping out Black Panther‘s sequel and has written in a number of new characters that movie-goers will be introduced to when it premieres,” says the site’s insider. “One of those characters, if he gets his wish, will be played by [Donald Glover]. Nothing is set in stone but ‘informal talks’ [are happening] between Ryan, Gambino, and reps from Marvel and Disney to see if they can make it happen.”

As for whether fans of the film will see Michael B. Jordan return as Killmonger, it’s still very much up in the air.

“They’re still yet to decide if Michael B. Jordan will return in some capacity, but if he doesn’t it’s likely Gambino may play some kind of villain,” the site continues.

Coogler also announced that he is interested in creating a spin-off of Black Panther featuring all of the film’s female characters.