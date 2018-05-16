Donald Glover Isn’t Getting A Lando Calrissian Solo Movie…Yet

Donald Glover formally known by his rap name of Childish Gambino has been having quite the year. However, don’t expect to see him having his own spinoff film for his role in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Lando Calrissian anytime soon.

On May 16 a French publication, Premiere, released an article in which they spoke with Lucasfilm (production company responsible for Star Wars) president Kathleen Kennedy. The publication quoted Kennedy stating that Lando’s story would be the next one to be told in the franchise. “We think that the next spin-off will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian,” the publication quoted Kennedy saying, “Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca, but Lando will be next.”

However, shortly after the article was released executives from Lucasfilm said that the quote was inaccurate and a result of translation issues between the journalist and Kennedy. “Following the publication of our article Lucasfilm informs us that there would have been a misunderstanding between our journalist and Kathleen Kennedy. ‘We would love to tell a story about Lando Calrissian one day, but it’s not relevant, it would be fun to tell the story of Han and Chewie…,” Lucasfilm said in a statement.

It seems as though there may still be a possibility for the film to happen as they said “one day”. Pretty sure Glover won’t be too hurt. His single “This is America” just took the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and his show Atlanta recently wrapped up a very interesting second season.

READ: Decoding Childish Gambino’s Stunning “This Is America” Visual