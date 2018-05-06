There are some people who are innately great at everything they do, and then there’s the rest of us. Donald Glover has proven he’s the former. The Atlanta star performed double duty as host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live this weekend, and in between sketches he premiered his politically charged new video “This Is America.”

Directed by Hiro Murai, Glover is shirtless and two-stepping in an open storage facility while a bevy of chaotic scenes unfold behind him. On first glance, one might miss all the symbolism as Glover gives an energetic performance equipped with a smooth Gwara-Gwara South African dance, but if you pay close attention the mass confusion is an encapsulation of where Glover thinks America currently is.

The 34-year-old entertainer demonstrates the finality of gun of violence, as well as the easy access to the weapon throughout the clip. In the first scene, Glover shoots a blindfolded man in the head, later on, Glover opens the door to another room with black choir members singing, only to kill them with an assault riffle, similar to what Dylann Storm Roof did. As the video comes to a close viewers will see burning cars, rioters and protestor and a white horse galloping in the background.

“This Is America” is the first new song Glover has released since his Grammy award winning album “ Awaken! My Love.” There’s no word if Glover will a create a full LP, but for now fans can catch him on tour this fall with Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples and see him in his starring role as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.