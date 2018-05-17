According to a recent report from The Outline, in the midst of a very, very extensive gathering of exhibits pertaining to a 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, a discovery about the type of music Donald Trump Sr. enjoys was uncovered.

Per the site, 45 reportedly likes to listen to rap music that mentions his name, and this was revealed in a 375-page interview with Rob Goldstone, “a British music publicist who set up the meeting between the Trump campaign and Veselnitskaya at the request of the his client.”

“Mr. Trump at the time was listening to very loud rap music when we walked in,” Goldstone said. “Because he knew I was in music, said, ‘look, I’ve been presented with a platinum disk for a song called ‘Donald Trump…’ I cautioned him that he should perhaps look at the words to the song before he enjoyed it so much.”

While there’s an assortment of rap songs referring to Donald Trump, the question has to be asked- which one was it? Given Trump’s praise of rapper Mac Miller in the past, there’s a high possibility he was referring to the Divine Feminine musician’s track of the same name.

“…In one way, I’m proud of [Mac Miller],” said Trump in 2011 when Miller’s song hit the Billboard charts. “I haven’t actually seen the language… Probably, it’s not the cleanest language you’ve ever heard…But this kid is the new Eminem…But the “Donald Trump” song just hit over 20 million, that’s not so bad. I’m very proud of him.” However, In 2013, Trump tweeted multiple times at Miller for “using his name” in the song, and threatened to sue.

Little @MacMiller, you illegally used my name for your song “Donald Trump” which now has over 75 million hits. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

Little @MacMiller, I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

Of course, there are a few other songs that reference the controversial figure as well. There’s YG and Nipsey Hussle’s Trump-negative anthem “FDT” and Rae Sremmurd’s “Up Like Trump” from their 2015 album SremmLife. He’s been name dropped in rap songs since the late-80s, beginning with The Beastie Boys’ “Johnny Ryall,” and continuing with artists such as E-40, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, T.I., Gucci Mane and more.

While Trump has a complicated relationship with…virtually everyone, it appears that there’s a soft spot in his cold little heart for rappers who mention him in their songs.