Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the White house, the first African leader to do so since Donald Trump took office, was ironic. Trump reportedly made offensive comments a few months ago while talking about U.S. immigration policies, referring to these African countries as“sh*thole countries.” The irony continued when the two delivered a joint press conference Monday (April 30) and both seemed tight-lipped about the situation.

Trump met Buhari to talk about fighting terrorism overseas, citing the Boko Haram schoolgirl kidnapping. The president praised the country for it being a “strong democratic leader in the region,” and plans to “expand trade and commercial ties with African nations including Nigeria,” according to CBS.

When asked about the “sh*thole” comments he made a few months ago and if he discussed it with Buhari, he said there’s “no reason to apologize” and insisted the country’s immigration laws need to change.

“We didn’t discuss it. You do have some countries that are in very bad shape. We didn’t discuss it because the president knows me and knows where I’m coming from,” Trump said.”

Buhari was careful with his word choice and made it seem like the comments Trump was accused of making were merely allegations. He said the best thing for him is to “keep quiet.”

“I’m very careful with what the press says about [people] other than myself, I’m not sure about the validity or whether that allegation against the president was true or not, the best thing for me is to keep quiet,” Buhari said.