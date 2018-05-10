In a new lawsuit, Donald Trump is being accused of owing hundreds of thousands in White House rent, according to TMZ. The site reports that a man named William Feegba is hoping to take 45 to court for a supposed landlord tenant breach. He is demanding that the controversial figure coughs up $240,000 in unpaid rent, at the rate of $25,000 per month.

While we would love for Trump to receive an eviction letter ASAP-tually, it seems highly unlikely when it comes to this particular situation. It appears that Feegba is notorious for attempting to sue former Presidents in this exact manner, and his story seems too far fetched for anything to actually happen.

“Feegba claims to be a descendant of George Washington, which he seems to think gives him ownership of the WH,” writes the site. “Feegba started filing retroactive suits just last year against every president since 1977 — and he says everyone from Jimmy [Carter] to Trump owes him back rent ranging from $12k to $100k.”

So, while Trump may be in the clear in terms of these allegations, lest we forget he is still forever submerged in hot water. According to The Washington Post, he is being sued by adult film star Stormy Daniels for defamation, and lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly arranged the pay off for her to keep quiet about their sexual interaction.