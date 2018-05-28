Former Donda’s House Members Are Divided On Accusations Against Rhymefest
The biggest mystery behind the Donda’s House dispute between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Rhymefest stand those who have worked at the organization. Just a day after the charity announced plans to change their name, former members have shared their own frustrations towards all three figures.
On Sunday (May 27) an artist by name of Supermoon took to social media, where she condemned alleged behavior by Rhymefest, born Che Smith. The artist corroborated much of Kardashian’s claims of Che mishandling the charity.
“Might want to ask the actual Donda’s House participants why we all left the organization,” she wrote. “[We] have endless stories and receipts and some members even started recording [Rhymefest’s] rants about hating Kanye so much.”
While she changed her caption to “no longer family,” she also shared recordings of Smith speaking about Noel Malpica, a student connected to the charity. Malpica also shared her thoughts on Twitter about the incident.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BjTNir7D9lF/
Other alleged members of Donda’s House focused on the mission of the charity.
https://twitter.com/SirBlakemore/status/1000780739556859904
In addition to the many stories, a thread about the inner working of the organization unveiled how efforts by Executive Director Donnie Smith have been overlooked because of Kardashian’s constant digs towards the charity.
“The erasure of the efforts of a black woman who poured her heart, money, and countless hours of working with youth in Chicago is par the course for a Kardashian,” Twitter user @SixthStreetSoc said. “Predictable even. sad. When y’all weren’t there driving these kids home, paying for their food, working with them.”
She also shared how the charity is run by mostly volunteers as the higher ups have battled for years for Kanye to take part in the charity.
“Apply for grants? Been there. Ask for donations? Done that! Do a fundraiser? Been there too! Ask Kim and Kanye privately? done and done for years,” they added. “So save what you thought and don’t believe who you think knows when Kimberly don’t know s***.”
The whole incident started after Donda’s House wrote on Twitter their grievances over West not being an active leader in their programs. Soon after, Rhymest followed up the post with a tweet weaving Drake’s current beef with the rapper.
Kardashian’s many responses alluded to the notion that Kanye handed over the charity to Smith without any means of financial assistance.
“Kanye gave his ‘friend’ an opportunity to run an organization on his own,” Kardashian wrote. “So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated. I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good.”
Chicago natives who’ve seen Smith at work quickly came to his defense.
Nonetheless, the future of Donda’s House looks uncertain.