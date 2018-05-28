The biggest mystery behind the Donda’s House dispute between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Rhymefest stand those who have worked at the organization. Just a day after the charity announced plans to change their name, former members have shared their own frustrations towards all three figures.

On Sunday (May 27) an artist by name of Supermoon took to social media, where she condemned alleged behavior by Rhymefest, born Che Smith. The artist corroborated much of Kardashian’s claims of Che mishandling the charity.

“Might want to ask the actual Donda’s House participants why we all left the organization,” she wrote. “[We] have endless stories and receipts and some members even started recording [Rhymefest’s] rants about hating Kanye so much.”

My friend on ig spilling Donda House tea. 😭 pic.twitter.com/C6a6oAUp5g — PRINCE$$ P 👑🤑👸🏾 (@TreexGod) May 27, 2018

While she changed her caption to “no longer family,” she also shared recordings of Smith speaking about Noel Malpica, a student connected to the charity. Malpica also shared her thoughts on Twitter about the incident.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjTNir7D9lF/

Also let me clarify one thing. I did not get to @JColeNC under The Donda’s House name. We got to him because I am a audio engineer, good conversation and vibes. And even if I did. Wasn’t Donda’s House supposed to be my family? — Tsavo_P7 (@NoelJMalpica) May 27, 2018

Other alleged members of Donda’s House focused on the mission of the charity.

https://twitter.com/SirBlakemore/status/1000780739556859904

In addition to the many stories, a thread about the inner working of the organization unveiled how efforts by Executive Director Donnie Smith have been overlooked because of Kardashian’s constant digs towards the charity.

“The erasure of the efforts of a black woman who poured her heart, money, and countless hours of working with youth in Chicago is par the course for a Kardashian,” Twitter user @SixthStreetSoc said. “Predictable even. sad. When y’all weren’t there driving these kids home, paying for their food, working with them.”

She also shared how the charity is run by mostly volunteers as the higher ups have battled for years for Kanye to take part in the charity.

“Apply for grants? Been there. Ask for donations? Done that! Do a fundraiser? Been there too! Ask Kim and Kanye privately? done and done for years,” they added. “So save what you thought and don’t believe who you think knows when Kimberly don’t know s***.”

Since we are breaking things down. (Thread) 1. Donda’s House was a 501c3 organization aka a public charity. Not a foundation. Not a physical house. Dr. Donda West’s home was recently purchased as a physical location for programming with the goal to be a safe haven for our kids. — B (@SixthStreetSoc) May 27, 2018

The whole incident started after Donda’s House wrote on Twitter their grievances over West not being an active leader in their programs. Soon after, Rhymest followed up the post with a tweet weaving Drake’s current beef with the rapper.

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Kardashian’s many responses alluded to the notion that Kanye handed over the charity to Smith without any means of financial assistance.

“Kanye gave his ‘friend’ an opportunity to run an organization on his own,” Kardashian wrote. “So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated. I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good.”

Chicago natives who’ve seen Smith at work quickly came to his defense.

Girl. Bye. Rhymefest’s & his wife put in mad work across the city to help Donda’s House. Literally saw them in Walmart on 83rd buying supplies for the youth music program. Where have you been at the last 5 years? I’ll be quiet lol https://t.co/wqsZgYLIwu — LaNika✌️✈️💚 (@LanikaFiasco) May 27, 2018

Please tell me when @kimkardashian has been in the streets of Chicago helping young brothers and sisters like @rhymefest has been? If she has done it, drop the receipts. But he has put in the work. Slamming his credibility is pretty foul. https://t.co/nT6NAtIC7K — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 27, 2018

Nonetheless, the future of Donda’s House looks uncertain.

READ: In Memoriam: The Old Kanye Omari West