Drake And Lil Baby Preview New Collaboration

Drake’s forthcoming album Scorpion is slated for a June 2018 release. Fans may have received a sneak peak into one of the album’s songs. The 6 God was spotted at an Atlanta party, where the OVO general previewed–what seems to be– a collaboration with bubbling ATL rapper, Lil Baby.

However, we do not know whether or not the song will be included on Scorpion, or Lil Baby’s Harder Than Ever forthcoming effort.

Lil Baby’s rap career started after he was urged to embark on a rap career by Pierre “Pee” Thomas, co-founder of Quality Control. After coming home in 2017 from a two year prison bid for probation violation, the rapper born Dominique Jones released Perfect Timing of April that same year. Lil Baby hasn’t looked back since. The QC artist also recently released his 4 Pockets Full EP.

Lil Baby and Drake unreleased song pic.twitter.com/EYv65AJLkd — Will (@DmndSupplyFly) May 7, 2018

In more Drizzy news, the Young Money rhymeslinger has released three songs in 2018–“God’s Plan,” “Diplomatic Immunity,” and the feminist, or womanist, radio banger, “Nice for What.”