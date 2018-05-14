Drake Announces Massive North American Tour With Migos

Drake is going on the road. Drizzy surprised fans early Monday morning (May 14) with a schedule for the North American leg of his upcoming tour called “Aubrey & The Three Amigos,” featuring none other than the Migos.

The tour announcement features photos of Drake and the Migos, as well a list of the stops on his 40-show trek. According to Highsnobiety, the imagery references the 1968 music group, Fania All-Stars, who were a staple of salsa music at the time. The tour will reportedly kick off this summer on July 26, in Salt Lake City, and conclude in the fall, on Nov. 17, in Atlanta. Drake will also be making stops in major cities, including New York, Chicago, Toronto, Houston, and Washington D.C.

The tour will likely be in support of Drake’s forthcoming studio album, Scorpion, which is reportedly due sometime in June 2018. While there is very little detail regarding the album’s sound, fans can expect the pre-released tracks, “God’s Plan,” “Diplomatic Immunity,” and “Nice for What” to have a spot on the project.

Following the announcement, a number of fans hopped on Twitter to share their excitement. Tickets for the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos” show reportedly go on sale this Friday (May 18). Check out the full schedule and announcement below.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

I cant wait for this drake concert — VSR BIG DRACO 👐🏾 (@Self_Made_JC) May 14, 2018

I appreciate Drake coming to NOLA I hope after training I can pick a schedule that lets me have Sunday through Tuesday off 🙏🏾 — Alysha 🦉👑😈🏹🧜🏽‍♀️ (@OVOCandiCane) May 14, 2018

Here just take my money pic.twitter.com/175XSnNfvh — diamond ✨ (@praisefenty) May 14, 2018

I NEED ME DRAKE TICKETS!!!!! — Marissa Michelle (@NoChill_Marissa) May 14, 2018

Drake is gonna be in NO & of course its the same day I leave for Vegas. Im going cry😭 — baylie✾ (@bayliebitch) May 14, 2018