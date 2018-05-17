Drake is joining the wave of mainstream artists hopping on bilinguals tracks. Drizzy is reportedly teaming up with Bad Bunny for a new collaboration, which will feature him singing in Spanish.

DJ Nelson reportedly revealed the news at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York on Thursday (May 17). “I just heard a track from @badbunnyPR and @Drake, and Drake is singing in Spanish. It’s happening,” Nelson wrote on Twitter.

While it’s hard to imagine how Drake sounds singing in Spanish, this doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The “Nice for What” artist previously teased the idea of a collab back in Jan. 2018, when the two were spotted in a studio in Miami together. So it makes sense the two would hop on a bilingual track together. And judging by the success of “Despacito (Remix)” with Justin Bieber, the reach on this upcoming track is endless.

Drizzy isn’t the only mainstream artist to join forces with Bad Bunny. He follows in the footsteps of his Young Money fam, Nicki Minaj, who worked with the Puerto Rican artist on the “Krippy Kush (Remix).” Bad Bunny also had a guest spot on Cardi B’s summer anthem “I Like It” of her certified-platinum debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Stay tuned for more details regarding this collaboration.