Did Drake Hint At A DJ Premier Collaboration?

Other than the June 28 release date, not much is known about Drake’s Scorpion album. But fans believe that the 6 God dropped a hint about a DJ Premier collaboration on the upcoming project.

This week, the OVO rapper posted a throwback photo of the Gang Starr alumnus along with a scorpion emoji on his Instagram Live account. If this is true, this would mark the first collaboration between Drake and Premier, however, getting a Premier beat has been on Drizzy’s mind since 2010.

During a VIBE interview, Preemo spoke about the Drake wanting to work with him.

“I met Drake at the Jay-Z and Eminem concert at Yankee Stadium. A good friend of mine does some charity work for Derek Jeter and was also working with Drake,” explained the producer. “He told me Drake wanted to come say ‘what’s’ up real quick before he got on the stage with Jay.”

In related Drake news, he’ll be hitting the road for a 41-city tour with Migos for ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos’ tour. The tour kicks off July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah and ends Nov. 17 in Atlanta.