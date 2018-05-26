Fans React To Drake’s New Single “I’m Upset”

Drake is on fire. The rapper recently released his new single, “I’m Upset” on Saturday (May 26), and fans have mixed feelings about it.

Drizzy announced the single on social media with dark and ominous artwork. The 3-minute track signals Drake’s frustrations as well as his fear of gold diggers trying to take him for all that he has. “I’m upset Hunnid thousand on my head, it’s disrespect / So offended that I had to double check,” he raps.

“I’m Upset” is expected to appear on Drake’s forthcoming studio album, Scorpion, set to drop in June 2018. The new single follows his fiery diss track, “Duppy Freestyle,” which was aimed at Pusha T and Kanye West, in response to Pusha’s “Infrared,” which singled the Canadian out for reportedly not writing his own raps.



Following the new single’s release, many fans took to social media to share their reviews. It seems that an overwhelming number of fans think the song is a smash. Many claimed it wasn’t as great as the “Duppy Freestyle.” Others suggested it solidifies Drake’s place on top in the industry.

“I’m Upset” is now available for streaming on Apple Music. Listen to the song above, and check out all the fans reactions below.

Drake – I'm Upset 🔥🔥 — Mivuyo (@MivuyoBalman) May 27, 2018

I’m more upset that Drake put out “I’m upset” weak track — RJ (@thatguyrj07) May 27, 2018

Drake gotta know that “I’m upset” is not a single. — Rhys Durrell (@RhysDurrellW) May 27, 2018

I’m upset with drake new single ‘’ I’m upset’’ 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Taylor Johnston (@KingTzy_2) May 27, 2018

I’m upset 9 damage with my shotguns is all I get Bought a couple skins now I’m in debt I don’t even have a solo win yet — Ryan (@ProtoFTW_) May 27, 2018

https://twitter.com/Truly2Legit_/status/1000598187978174464

https://twitter.com/nataliebrosig/status/1000597926480105477

Dawg worth a hundred million dollars talkin bout “I’m upset”. nigga if you don’t go buy a personal full time therapist. We more upset than yo ass, we broke. — baby luna (@DJLunaEBM) May 27, 2018

“I’m Upset” might be the worst song Drake has released this year. He was on a nice streak prior to that. — kevikev (@KevCoke6) May 27, 2018

When Drake said “I’m upset” I FELT THAT. I be upset sometimes man, this dude really the goat — John Rexroth (@thetallone33) May 27, 2018