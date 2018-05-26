Fans React To Drake’s New Single “I’m Upset”

Drake is on fire. The rapper recently released his new single, “I’m Upset” on Saturday (May 26), and fans have mixed feelings about it.

Drizzy announced the single on social media with dark and ominous artwork. The 3-minute track signals Drake’s frustrations as well as his fear of gold diggers trying to take him for all that he has. “I’m upset Hunnid thousand on my head, it’s disrespect / So offended that I had to double check,” he raps.

“I’m Upset” is expected to appear on Drake’s forthcoming studio album, Scorpion, set to drop in June 2018. The new single follows his fiery diss track, “Duppy Freestyle,” which was aimed at Pusha T and Kanye West, in response to Pusha’s “Infrared,” which singled the Canadian out for reportedly not writing his own raps.

Following the new single’s release, many fans took to social media to share their reviews. It seems that an overwhelming number of fans think the song is a smash. Many claimed it wasn’t as great as the “Duppy Freestyle.”  Others suggested it solidifies Drake’s place on top in the industry.

“I’m Upset” is now available for streaming on Apple Music. Listen to the song above, and check out all the fans reactions below.

