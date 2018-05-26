Mr. Graham is keeping the hungry spirit of hip-hop alive this Memorial Day Weekend and fans are more than appreciative. After releasing his stinging retort to Pusha-T on “Duppy Freestyle,” Drake flexed his lyrical muscles once more with “I’m Upset.”

Drake released “I’m Upset” Saturday night (May 26) during the Game Six match up between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. While most of the Internet was tuned in to see if Steph Curry and the Warriors could force a Game 7 (and they did) many paused for a moment to hear what Young Aubrey had to say.

Drake dropped a single during Game 6? Rude as hell. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) May 27, 2018

The latest single, which will be featured on his forthcoming Scorpion album, finds Drake disrespected at the meager $50,000 bounty on his head among other woes.

It was a mixed bag of reactions for those who heard the song. Some were in full support of Drake’s latest effort, while others shoulder shrugged at the track and felt he cheapened his winning streak.

Let’s keep Duppy Freestyle & Lets move I’m Upset off the album pic.twitter.com/0WchOCNjJj — RSHN PIERRÉ (@rshnpierre) May 27, 2018

When Drake said “I’m upset” I FELT THAT. I be upset sometimes man, this dude really the goat — John Rexroth (@thetallone33) May 27, 2018



Scorpion, the fifth studio album by Drake, is set for release on June 28.