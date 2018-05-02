Determined to be the greatest at everything he does, Drake is quickly giving Spike Lee a run for his money as the NBA’s most colorful celebrity exponent. On Tuesday (May 1), the avid Toronto Raptors’ fan seemingly poked the wrong bear when he engaged in a heated exchange with Cleveland Cavaliers reserve player, Kendrick Perkins.

The banter between the two began at halftime of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Drake, who holds the position as the Raptors’ Global Ambassador, decided to defend one of his “co-workers,” Toronto center Serge Ibaka, after overhearing Perkins antagonizing him. This turned into a verbal altercation between Drake and Perkins that extended past the Cav’s 113-112 overtime victory. Capped by security from both parties, Perkins allegedly told Drake to “Sit your a** down and watch the game.”

“I was fu**ing around with my old teammate. I wasn’t talking to Drake. I was telling (Surge), ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking s**t to me,” Perkins told ESPN when asked to explain the catalyst for the tension between himself, the rapper, and former Oklahoma Thunder teammate, Ibaka.

Although the confrontation was intense, both Drake and Perkins look to have credited it to the love for the game as the former made light of the situation on Instagram, saying “I just said I like the hem on his capris,” while Perkins cheekily refused an escort and asked the security “what’s (Drake) going to do?”

Kendrick Perkins vs. Drake would be the shortest fight in recorded human history pic.twitter.com/8CdCwirHeo — #Mickstape (Playoffs) (@MickstapeShow) May 2, 2018