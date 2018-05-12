Both, Drake and Lil Baby have projects coming out–Scorpion and Harder than Ever, respectively. The two rappers have also been in the studio together. Today (May 12), the 6 God premiered his and Lil Babys’s collaboration, “Pikachu,” on OVO Sound’s radio.

Over Wheezy’s kicks and 808s, Drizzy and the QC artist drop braggadocio.

“Cartier glasses, I won’t even peek at you/Yellow Ferrari like Pikachu/I got ‘em waiting and watching what he gon’ do/Tryna peep what I do, tryna steal my moves/Twenty five hundred for a new pair of tennis shoes,” raps Lil Baby.

Baby first played “Pickachu” at an Atlanta party last week, where Drake was also in attendance.

Lil Baby’s rap career started after he was urged to embark on a rap career by Pierre “Pee” Thomas, co-founder of Quality Control. After coming home in 2017 from a two year prison bid for probation violation, the rapper born Dominique Jones released Perfect Timing of April that same year. Lil Baby hasn’t looked back since. The QC artist also recently released his 4 Pockets Full EP.

Imagine Me And Drake Droppin A Song — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 7, 2018

Scorpion will serve as the follow-up to Drake’s More Life, which earned the rapper his seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and set a new streaming record. More Life, released on March 18, earned 505,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 23, according to Nielsen Music.

Stream “Pickachu” below.

