The NBA reportedly issued a warning to famed rapper Drake following a heated exchange with Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins.

According to USA Today, after initiating Tuesday’s (May 1) verbal altercation where he allegedly called Perkins a “pu**y,” the “Headlines” artist received a notice from his boss (as the Raptor’s global ambassador, the rapper technically works for the NBA). Both the league and the Toronto Raptors contacted the entertainer to caution him about his language ahead of Thursday’s (May 3) game two. This move is a part of the NBA’s new emphasis on subduing the demeaning fan misconduct that has become a consistent issue within the league.

“I didn’t confront the fans. The fans confronted me,” Oklahoma City superstar, Russell Westbrook, told The Salt Lake Tribune following a conflict with a Utah Jazz spectator. “They are truly disrespectful, talking about your families, your kids. It is a disrespect to the game, and I think it is something that needs to be brought up… I’m tired of just going out and playing and letting the fans just say what the hell they want to say.”

Dear Russell Westbrook. You can’t hit a fan. pic.twitter.com/e1X84TA5CS — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) April 28, 2018

Players across the league also expressed concerns about rude fans, urging the NBA to rectify these irritants.

James Harden slaps this Jazz fan’s phone after being called the “worst flopper in the NBA” 😂 (via Jason Glad/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/vO2PByqBkv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2018

And although the specifics and potential consequences of his warning are unknown, Drake made sure to not become the NBA’s biggest example by holding his composure as LeBron James dropped 43 points, dismantling his employers and taking a 2-0 series lead.