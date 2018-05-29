Drake and Kanye West may be at war at the moment, but there was a time not too long ago, where they were the best of pals. In fact, morning show host Ebro Darden revealed on the recent episode of his radio show that Kanye West was supposed to be featured on Drizzy’s mega-hit, “Nice For What.”

“Yes. Supposedly, Kanye was supposed to be on ‘Nice For What,’ or there’s a version of ‘Nice For What’ with Kanye that we may never hear,” Ebro confirmed.

As Ebro stated, fans may unfortunately never get to hear that version, considering how things are between the “Pop Style” collaborators.

As previously reported, Drake released “Duppy Freestyle,” which took a number of jabs at Ye and Pusha T. The track was in response to Pusha’s “Infrared.” On Drizzy’s freestyle, he discusses his contributions to helping Kanye with his 2015 single “Father Stretch My Hands” as well as other singles the two worked on while in Kanye’s studio in Wyoming.

Nevertheless, it turns out Drake didn’t need Kanye on his track anyway. After a brief timeout, “Nice For What” has reportedly returned to the No. 1 seed on the Billboard Hot 100, beating out Childish Gambino’s politically-charged track “This Is America.” Drake’s single previously spent four weeks on top.

In other news, the OVO artist is reportedly working on his new album Scorpion, which is due June 2018. Listen to Ebro’s full analysis of the Drake vs. Kanye and Pusha T feud in the video below.