Pusha-T insinuated that rapper Drake is a “deadbeat dad” in his much-discussed clap back to “Duppy Freestyle,” called “The Story Of Adidon.” However, TMZ is reporting that the claim is quite the opposite.

While he has not come forward to admit to long-standing rumors that he fathered a baby boy, Drake is reportedly making monthly payments to the child’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, a former porn star.

“Sources close to Drake tell us the rapper’s been cutting checks to ensure Sophie Brussaux — the woman Pusha T claims Drake has a secret son with — lives comfortably,” writes the gossip site. “We’re told Drake’s been supporting Sophie since she gave birth, and just before that as well.” According to the diss track and social media sleuthing, the baby’s name is Adonis. The site also reports that although the “God’s Plan” rapper is almost positive the child is his, he plans on taking a DNA test to “figure out any possible future legalities.”

According to Pusha-T, Drake was planning to simultaneously announce a new deal with Adidas and present Adonis to the world. Drizzy’s line was reportedly going to be called “Adidon.”

“Who rolls out their child with a sweatsuit? Get outta here,” the DAYTONA MC told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “We couldn’t know about your child until you started selling sweatsuits and sneakers?”