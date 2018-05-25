The longtime feud between Drake and Pusha-T just keeps on boiling. Just a few hours after Pusha’s “Infrared” was released with a subliminal line shading Drake, the “God’s Plan” rapper has a response of his own.

“Infrared,” the closing song off Pusha-T’s latest project, Daytona, released Friday (May 25), features the lyrics: “Your hooks did it/ The lyrics pennin’ equals to Trump’s winnin’/ The bigger question is how the Russians did it/ It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.” The verse was widely received as taking a shot at Drizzy using ghostwriters on his songs.

On “Duppy Freestyle,” which Drake posted to Soundcloud later Friday, he opens with the words, “I’m in shock. The nerve, the audacity.” He then dives into a three-minute flow mentioning GOOD Music label founder Kanye West directly, and hitting everything from Pusha’s age to his dying career.

“I had a microphone of yours/ But then the signature faded/ I think that pretty much resembles what’s been happening lately,” Drake raps.He also puts a twist on the line that shaded him in the first place: “Whoever supposedly making me hits/ But ain’t got no hits sounds like they need me/My hooks did it/ My lyrics did it/My spirit did it.”

Listen to Drake’s new “Duppy Freestyle” below.

