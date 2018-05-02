After generating admiration for his role in disarming a gunman, James Shaw, Jr., received more compliments. But, this time they were coming from his favorite athlete, Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, who called Shaw a “role model” after surprising him during his appearance on The Ellen Show.

After explaining to the show’s host how he appreciates the way D-Wade carries himself off the court, the father-of-three shocked Shaw by coming on to the set where Wade articulated the respect he has for this “American hero.”

“When I sit down with my kids and I talk to them about role models and who I want them to look up to, I’d tell them to go look up ‘James Shaw,’” Wade explained to the 29-year-old who grabbed an AR-15 out of the hands of a shooter inside a Tennessee-based Waffle House on Apr. 22.

Wade’s sentiments are undoubtedly absolute. Instead of basking in the notoriety, Shaw is using his platform to fund the funerals of the four lives lost at this fatal event as well as speak out against the gun violence that plagues the country.

“This is a public health issue. It’s a mental health issue that the whole United States has. One in five people suffer from some sort of mental disorder,” Shaw explained as the most mass shooting assailants have reported imbalances in their mental health. “I have a four-year-old daughter. I don’t want her to grow up in a world that has that.”