Unlike some young rappers today, Elijah The Young Prophit is using his platform to make a difference in our upside-down society. After dropping his latest mixtape Empire Music Group Presents Elijah The Young Prophit, the 15-year-old lyricist decided to reach out to President Trump the only way he knew how. Instead of simply writing and sending a formal message to the White House, the Def Squad affiliate puts his letter to Trump on wax for the entire world to hear.

In his “Letter 2 Trump,” the South Bronx resident by way of North Carolina starts off the record with the traumatic distress call from the tragic mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. Elijah feels like America has weakened as more young, innocent lives are destroyed daily by reckless gunmen. He vents about his frustrations to 45 over an eloquent instrumental crafted by hip-hop veteran Ty Fyffe, who’s produced for legends like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Rakim, JAY-Z, Busta Rhymes and more.

Elijah may be in high school yet he’s already got the the OG’s of the rap game co-signing him without hesitation. Revered producers Erick Sermon and Rockwilder are rumored to be working on his debut album, and seasoned DJ’s like Kay Slay have already dropped bombs all over his “Nas Is Like” covers on his radio shows on Hot 97 and SiriusXM. Watch out for more heat coming from the rising rap star coming soon.

In the meantime, stream his provocative single “Letter 2 Trump” below.