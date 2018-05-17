Aside from keeping us in stitches with hilarious social media videos of him living his very best life, Plies continues to gift the world with musical gems when he’s good and ready. Ella Mai’s wildly successful single “Boo’d Up” is evidently his sh*t, and hearing the song enough times moved him to bless it with a signature Plies verse.

Yesterday (May 16), he teased a bit of what it sounds like during one of his gleeful car rides, singing along to a track blasting out the speakers.

Not one to tease for too long, he decided to gift his fans (Ella Mai included) with the full remix just one day later. Quite honestly, although the original song is stellar on its own, the “Plies Edition” is the version we never knew we needed until it came.

Enjoy below.