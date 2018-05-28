When a fan asked Nicki Minaj whether she was dating Eminem, she flat out responded, “Yes.” Since then, her fans have wanted it to be true and the rumors haven’t stopped since. Eminem took a moment to talk about the Minaj dating rumors during his set at the 2018 Boston Calling Music Festival on Sunday (May 27).

The Detroit-born picked up the mic for audience interaction in between while taking a break in between songs.

“I wanna take this time right now to give a shoutout to my bae, Nicki Minaj,” he began. “Sweetheart, I’ll be home tonight. We’ll figure this sh*t out, how we’re gonna deal with this publicly.” The crowd roared.

Then Eminem asked, “Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj?” When the crowd screamed, the Detroit native answered, “Well, god dammit, me, too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later. We’ll talk about it.”

Nicki responded on Twitter early Monday morning (May 28), calling Eminem a “goof” like her and going on to say, “Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭 https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018

Watch Eminem’s response to the dating rumor below.