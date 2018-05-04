Many musicians are voicing their opinions on the recent developments surrounding Kanye West and his remarks made both on-air and online. These comments ranged from showing and discussing his admiration of fellow controversial Gemini, Donald Trump, and his thoughts about slavery being a “choice.” Rapper and host Eve spoke on her show The Talk to discuss her frustrations with the Chicago musician, and said she is through with him based on his trying few weeks in the news. “It hurts my feelings,” she told her co-hosts. “It hurt my actual feelings and it gives me chills as I’m talking about it because I’m like, this is a man that actually used to listen to. This is a person that we used to look to as an artist.” “You want to be a free-thinker, you want to be thought-provoking, you cannot have these ideas without facts to back them up,” she continued. “Slavery is a fact. Slavery is part of our history… we cannot forget it… we are still feeling the effects of slavery within our community, within our culture. It hurts me. At the end of the day, we all got lucky and got plucked out of our hoods and live these amazing lives, but you cannot be so far in your bubble to think you are not.” She later urged music lovers to listen to other artists, and not Mr. West. “Any young brothers lookin’ at me, listening to me today- pick up some Nas, pick up some Damian Marley, pick up some J. Cole, pick up some Kendrick Lamar. Listen to these artists. I am done with Kanye.” While there seems to be a “cancel Kanye” movement among some, many others continue to defend the “Lift Yourself” MC. Jamie Foxx said that TMZ, the publication West spoke with when he made his statement about slavery, should be “ashamed.”