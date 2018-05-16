Eve’s life may look glamorous now, but there was a period in her life that was overwhelmed with pain. During the latest episode of The Talk (May 15), Eve discussed that “dark period” in her life and how a DUI caused her to turn everything around.

The topic came up while the daytime show hosts were discussing the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, in which Willow revealed she had cut herself as a result of her instant musical success. Eve shared her personal experience with self-harm and destruction. “At a time in my life, at a point in my life, I’d gone through, and like [Willow] says, a dark hole,” she recalled.

Eve’s dark days came out of essentially hitting rock bottom and instead of cutting, the rapper admitted that she turned to drinking and abusing prescription pills. “I was out of a toxic relationship, I didn’t have a TV show, I didn’t have a record deal. I was just kinda like, what is happening with my life,” she continued. “So I started drinking, a lot. I started drinking, and drinking, and drinking because I didn’t want to deal with my emotions. I didn’t have anybody to really talk to. I was even popping Xanax and drinking to numb my pain.”

While the “Gangsta Lovin'” rapper admitted that she was on the fast track to self-destruction, she revealed it was a DUI charge in 2007 that caused a major breakthrough. “It took my DUI – and I’ve talked about this on the show before – I got a DUI, and it took my DUI to wake me up because I had to wear one of those ankle things,” Eve explained. “I didn’t want to because I knew it would force me to deal with my ‘S’, my stuff, and I did, and thankfully, I did and was able to get healthy.”

She added: “I prayed myself through it. I finally started figuring out the things that I needed to do to make myself healthy.”

Eve has always been very candid about hr struggles throughout the years. Check out her full comments in the video below.