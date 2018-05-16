Flo Rida Accused Of Shunning His Disabled Son

The mother of Flo Rida’s son is accusing the rapper of shunning their toddler because he has a disability.

Alexis Adams had a sit-down interview with The Daily Mail, in which she details the “Dancer” musician’s distance and aversion to their 19-month-old son, Zohar Paxton. Zohar was born with hydrocephalus, a neurological condition in which fluid builds up in the skull and causes the brain to swell. It is often referred to as “water on the brain.”

According to Adams, the Florida MC initially denied that Zohar was his son, and after the paternity results proved otherwise, Flo has only seen him once. While the rapper (real name Tramar Dillard) helps assist with the toddler’s medical fees, he does not make an effort to see his son.

“[Flo Rida] kept his shades on and his back turned,” said Adams of Flo’s initial meeting with the child. “They were in the same room. He didn’t try to hug Zohar, nothing. It was very cold.”

Adams also alleges that when she told the “Sweet Sensation” musician that she was pregnant, he urged her to get an abortion and hurled insults at the unborn child.

“He called my baby ‘an evil f**king child.’ Those were his exact words,” she claims. “Flo Rida was aware of how high-risk my pregnancy was and he is entirely aware of Zohar’s condition. He does not want any involvement…If it was up to Flo Rida, he would allow the government to take care of his son.”

Flo Rida, who also experienced baby mama drama with another woman in 2014, has not responded to the reports.