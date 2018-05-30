An Orange City police officer was arrested Tuesday (May 29) and charged with making terroristic threats to a Georgia woman after she refused to send him naked pictures.

Joshua David Fancher, 25, resigned from his position after being confronted with the charges.

The victim, whose name is being withheld, told authorities she started receiving several threatening messages from an unknown person on Instagram, trying to coerce her into sending naked pictures, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Messages contained “threats to kill the victim and kill and/or rape her family members if she didn’t provide the photos.”

VSCO detectives searched Fancher’s DeLand, Fla. apartment and transported him to the Volusia County Branch Jail. He’s being held without bond on the Georgia warrant, authorities said. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case. If detectives find these claims to be true, this won’t be the first time an officer of the law has violated women and young girls.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 26-year-old Marcus Leon James, an Orange County corrections officer at a detention center for juveniles, was arrested Monday (May 28) and accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at the Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center Sunday (May 27). The teenager told investigators James threatened to kill her if she told anyone.