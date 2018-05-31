Senior high school pranks are as old as time, but according to officials at The Independence School District in Missouri, one student took his prank too far. Kylan Scheele placed Truman High School for sale on Craigslist, in what he said was meant to be a “laid back” joke.

“Other people were going to release live mice or, you know, building a beach in the front lobby area, and I thought let’s do something more laid back, so I just decided to post the school for sale,” Scheele said.

The ad listed the school’s newly built athletic field as an amenity and described the cafeteria as “bigger than normal dining room.” What really annoyed officials was the description for why Scheele placed his school on the popular site. According to the 18-year-old, the sale is “due to the loss of students coming up.”

“I decided to say the reason we’re selling this is because of ‘the loss of students,’ because the senior class is graduating,” Scheele said to FOX4. On Wednesday (May 30) Scheele was notified he’d be suspended for three days and wouldn’t be allowed to participate in his graduation ceremony.

“A three-day suspension, sure, but denying me the ability to walk, that’s a lifetime moment,” Scheele said. “I think they’re overreacting.”

Detectives looked into Scheele’s Craigslist ad and found no reason to pursue criminal charges, and advised him to speak with officials. Scheele’s mother Denetra Clark said even law enforcement didn’t think the school’s punishment fit the crime.

“They [detectives] didn’t see a credible threat,” Clark said. “They all kind of had a little chuckle about it but they wanted him to understand you could see how other people could see it as a threat.”

A spokeswoman with the Independence School District released the following statement:

“We take student safety very seriously and appreciate the students and parents who brought this to our attention. Out of an abundance of caution, administrators and police investigated and determined there was not a credible threat. A student who makes a real or implied threat, whether it is deemed credible or not, will face discipline. Due to the heightened concern nationally with school violence, we have extra police officers for the remainder of the school year and will have additional officers at graduations for all of our high schools.”

“They tried to relate it back to all the recent school shootings and everything–they tried tying it back to that–but I don’t see how it was a threat at all,” Scheele said.While