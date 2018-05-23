After it was announced Barack and Michelle Obama have become Netflix’s newest additions, not everyone thought it was a good idea. Mexico’s former president Vicente Fox thinks the Obamas should focus their efforts on helping people.

Fox gave his two cents when TMZ ran into him in D.C. Tuesday. (May 22) He said they should promote their values and the Democratic party instead of making money.

“A great president, a great First Lady, but they should dedicate themselves more to the public arena,” he said. “To promote the great values that they share, to promote the Democratic party to be successful in November. They can make money later … get away from shows. Get away from making money.”

The Obamas inked a multi-year Netflix deal Monday (May 21). The deal reportedly includes scripted and unscripted series, features and documentaries. Some people view the decision as way to “promote the great values that they share.” Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos told Variety their content could “highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities.”

Since news of the Obamas new venture, there have been talk about their detractors boycotting the streaming service. Along with the couple’s new Netflix deal they’ve also landed a joint book deal with Penguin Random House earlier this year.