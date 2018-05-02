Frank Ocean Seemingly Pokes Fun at Kanye West With Tumblr Post
Kanye West has been on another Twitter binge, and it seems Frank Ocean may have been tuning into the rapper’s tweet storms as of late. In a return to Tumblr on Tuesday (May 1), Ocean expressed his support for Michelle Wolf — the comedian who is under fire for her “bullying” comments at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday — with what appears to be a reference to a Kanye tweet.
“I like the way Michelle Wolf thinks,” the Blonde singer wrote on his Tumblr page. Yeezy’s message from April 21 followed a similar format, but instead showed support for far-right activist Candace Owens (“I love the way Candace Owens thinks”).
Ocean didn’t share any other context in his Tumblr post, but this is the second time he’s shared a Kanye-related post on Tumblr since West returned to Twitter on April 15. Amid West’s controversial comments supporting Donald Trump, Ocean shared an image from the rapper’s now-iconic “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” comment on a Hurricane Katrina telethon in 2005.
West just sat down with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne the God to discuss his so-called Twitter “breakdown” (“or I like to say, the breakthrough,” he asserted), Trump, meeting former president Barack Obama and more.
Watch the full interview below — and keep tabs on Ocean’s Tumblr, just in case.
This article was originally published on Billboard.