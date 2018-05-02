Kanye West has been on another Twitter binge, and it seems Frank Ocean may have been tuning into the rapper’s tweet storms as of late. In a return to Tumblr on Tuesday (May 1), Ocean expressed his support for Michelle Wolf — the comedian who is under fire for her “bullying” comments at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday — with what appears to be a reference to a Kanye tweet.

“I like the way Michelle Wolf thinks,” the Blonde singer wrote on his Tumblr page. Yeezy’s message from April 21 followed a similar format, but instead showed support for far-right activist Candace Owens (“I love the way Candace Owens thinks”).

Ocean didn’t share any other context in his Tumblr post, but this is the second time he’s shared a Kanye-related post on Tumblr since West returned to Twitter on April 15. Amid West’s controversial comments supporting Donald Trump, Ocean shared an image from the rapper’s now-iconic “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” comment on a Hurricane Katrina telethon in 2005.

West just sat down with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne the God to discuss his so-called Twitter “breakdown” (“or I like to say, the breakthrough,” he asserted), Trump, meeting former president Barack Obama and more.

Watch the full interview below — and keep tabs on Ocean’s Tumblr, just in case.

This article was originally published on Billboard.