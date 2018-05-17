Future Is The Most Influential Rapper, According To Kurtis Blow

Some would debate that Notorious B.I.G. or Tupac, or even JAY-Z are the most influential rappers of the genre, but if you ask veteran artist Kurtis Blow, the title should go to another rapper. According to Blow, Future is highly influential and doesn’t get the respect that he deserves.

“Future should get more respect than he does,” Blow wrote in a Reddit AMA discussion about the state of hip-hop. “He’s an incredible rapper that doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Maybe even David Banner, whose activism doesn’t get enough attention.” Blow also accredited Kendrick Lamar as one of his favorite artists and dubbed Gucci Mane a legend for recognizing him at an airport.

While other veteran artist have often dissed the upcoming wave of “mumble rappers,” Blow admitted that he likes some of the new sounds and variations of the art form. “I am actually proud to be in hip-hop,” he wrote. “It is the No.1 genre in the world. 25 percent of all music streamed is hip-hop, and everyone involved should get the credit and the props, and my hat goes off to everyone involved who made it the success it is today.”

For all the “youngin’s” out there, Kurtis Blow was a successful rapper, DJ, and producer in the 1980s. He gained recognition for his single “The Breaks,” which became the first gold record rap song in hip-hop. He’s also responsible for the certified-jam, “If I Ruled The World.”

Check out Kurtis Blow’s full thoughts on Future and the state of hip-hop here.