Future is rumored to be working on Beast Mode 2. We hope those rumors come to fruition soon. But today (May 2), the “Purple Reign” rapper joined forces with OVO-affiliate, PartyNextDoor on the hypnotic, slow burning record titled, “No Shame,” a song from the upcoming Superfly soundtrack.

Produced by Andrew Wotman and Happy Perez, “No Shame” is a moody track, where Hendrix and PND wax poetically about their rock star lifestyle.

“There’s no shame in my game/I found new propane / I found new cocaine / Now it’s a new high / Tomorrow’s a new light,” sing the rapper and singer on the hook.

“No Shame” was teased earlier today by Future, hinting that the song would get a release date soon. As we see, the record premiered on as Zane Lowe’s ‘World Record’ today.

In related news, Future recently deleted all of the pictures from his Instagram account. The last time he did this, the ATL rapper released two albums in two weeks–HNDRXX, and his self-titled album. He also has a heavy presence on DJ Esco’s Kolorblind project, released in March.

Also, PND is featured on Stargate’s “1Night,” alongside 21 Savage.

Stream “No Shame” below.

