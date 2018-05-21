Future’s obsession with mink coats has been obvious since he first unleashed “Mink Flow” with his Super Slimey confidant Young Thug. Less than a year after Thugger’s mixtape surfaced, Future’s love for the furry apparel has become the core of his brand new single, “Walk On Minks.” .

A few months ago, the Freebandz Gang CEO shared a trailer for the upcoming film Superfly and contained a preview of his latest track. Today, fans get to hear the full version of the record from the Future-produced soundtrack. The Zaytoven-produced song also comes weeks after Future debuted his PARTYNEXTDOOR-assisted single, “No Shame,” which will also appear on the soundtrack.

Although PETA might not be happy about the record, it’s possible that it could be a bop to icons like hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow, who (during a recent Reddit AMA thread) shared how Future should be respected as one of the game’s most influential rappers.

“He’s an incredible rapper that doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” Blow said about the state of hip-hop. “Maybe even David Banner, whose activism doesn’t get enough attention.”

Listen to Future’s new song “Walk On Minks” in its entirety here.