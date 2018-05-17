G-Eazy Releases Video For “1942” Featuring Yo Gotti And YBN Nahmir

Bay Area rapper G-Eazy is set to start the second leg of his ‘Endless Summer’ tour with Lil Uzi Vert in July. But first the “Me, Myself and I” rapper unveils the brand new music visuals for “1942” featuring Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir.

The visuals finds the three rappers inside of an abandoned warehouse which they turn into their own playground complete with basketball players, skateboarders, and of course beautiful women.

The song comes from the Uncle Drew soundtrack based on Boston Celtics point-guard Kyrie Irvin’s character from the Pepsi Max’s commercial series. Uncle Drew hits theaters June 29, and also stars Lisa Leslie, Reggie Miller,Shaquille O’Neal, Nate Robinison and Chris Webber.

The flim’s soundtrack, available June 15, features A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, French Montana, 2 Chainz, Logic, Remy Ma, Khalid, among others.

In related G-Eazy news, the 28-year-old rapper recently pled guilty to assault and drug possession charges after attacking security guards in Sweden, resulting $9,000 fine.

Watch the video above.