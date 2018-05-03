G-Eazy Arrested For Assault, Cocaine Possession In Sweden

Things aren’t looking all that great for G-Eazy. The Oakland bred musician was reportedly arrested in Stockholm for allegedly assaulting a security guard, and also for possession of cocaine.

According to TMZ, the “No Limit” rapper was partying in the Swedish city after a stop on his The Beautiful & Damned tour Wednesday night (May 2), where he was described as acting “belligerent” at the club.

“…several security guards approached him, asking him to calm down, but G-Eazy started to throw punches…striking one guard in the face several times,” wrote the site. “We’re told he was detained by police, who allegedly discovered cocaine in the rapper’s pocket.” He was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics, and he is reportedly still in custody.

Reports also reveal that Gerald’s girlfriend, singer Halsey, was in attendance, as well as Sean Kingston. Videos from an Instagram page reveal that G-Eazy was handing out shots at the club.

During an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club earlier this year, G-Eazy detailed his past with drug addiction and substance abuse, and how there’s a “blurry line” between recreational drug use and escapism through drugs.

“I think sometimes the line between recreation or just tapping in turns into leaning on or depending on or escaping from,” he explained.

Reps for the rapper have not commented on the reports.