G-Eazy plead guilty to assault and drug possession charges after attacking security guards in Sweden. However, he avoids jail time and will be able to leave the European country. He’ll have to pay about $9,000 in fines and restitution to the victim. Posting bail is not a requirement in Sweden.

The “No Limit” rapper reportedly admitted to carrying cocaine and punching a bouncer outside of a club in Stockholm. According to Swedish publication Aftonbladet, the musician (born Gerald Gillum) pled guilty to assault of an officer, violent resistance, and illegal drug possession. 1.5 ounces of the drug was found in his pocket.

According to reports, G-Eazy was “acting belligerent” inside a club on Wednesday night after a stop on his The Beautiful & Damned tour. His girlfriend Halsey and musician Sean Kingston were reportedly present at the club as well.

“…several security guards approached him, asking him to calm down, but G-Eazy started to throw punches…striking one guard in the face several times,” wrote the site. He was detained by several police.

The musician has discussed his drug use through his music. During an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, he detailed his past with drug addiction and substance abuse.

“I think sometimes the line between recreation or just tapping in turns into leaning on or depending on or escaping from,” he explained.