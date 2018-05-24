G-Eazy Releases Surprise EP ‘The Vault’

Oakland rapper G-Eazy has been in headlines for some not so good news in the past few weeks. But today (May 24), the “No Limit” rapper’s name is ringing for a good cause–he released a surprise mixtape titled, “The Vault.”

The three-track EP features RJ, Global Dan, Nef the Pharoah, and RJ, and finds the rapper in bravado mode.

The Vault comes a week after Eazy released the music visuals to “1942” featuring Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir. The song comes from the Uncle Drew soundtrack based on Boston Celtics point-guard Kyrie Irvin’s character from the Pepsi Max’s commercial series. Uncle Drew hits theaters June 29, and also stars Lisa Leslie, Reggie Miller,Shaquille O’Neal, Nate Robinison and Chris Webber.

In related Eazy news, the 29-year-old rapper plead guilty to drug possession and assault charges after attacking security guards in Sweden. Fortunately, he avoided jail time, yet he’s responsible for a $9,000 fine.

Stream The Vault below.

