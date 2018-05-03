G-Herbo Believes Kanye West Is A “Traitor”

G-Herbo isn’t thrilled about his fellow Chicago native bredren Kanye West. So much so, he’s drawn a line in the sand on where he stands about the entertainer’s recent comments.

The “Everything” lyricist took to his Instagram Wednesday (May 2), posting a picture created by the liberal think tank, Occupy Democrats of Yeezy’s notorious MAGA photo, which read “Kanye West says slavery was a choice. So is buying his music and clothing. Choose wisely.”

Herb went on to practically read ‘Ye with his caption, “He’s a b**ch, he a traitor Judas a** koon a** geech.” But it wasn’t all hate as he jokingly said he would still support his fashion endeavors.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiSfH6Ol17X/

The “enlightened” Kanye West made these comment on TMZ Live earlier this week. “I like the word ‘imprisoned’ because slavery goes too directly to the idea of blacks,” he said after his slavery comment. “So, prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. That we’re the human race.”

Yeezy went on clarified his remarks on Twitter insisting that he knows that black slaves were not literally “shackled and put on a boat by free will.”

“My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved,” he explained. “The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea.”