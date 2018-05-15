G Herbo definitely outdid himself this year for Mother’s Day. The Chicago rapper gifted three of the most important women in his life—his mother, girlfriend, and her mom—to a series of life-changing gifts.

While the family was at dinner, Herbo gave his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his newborn son, $20,000 in cash. He cleverly hid the money inside the baby’s car seat. As he documented snippets of his night out with the ladies on Instagram, his mother revealed that she’s been retired for four years now since his success. Additionally, his girlfriend’s mother was also gifted with retirement by the “How Could U Hate Me” rapper.

“YOU KNOW NOTHING YOU DO OR EVER DONE GOES UNAPPRECIATED OR UNNOTICED… FROM MAKING ME WANT TO BE A BETTER MAN TO NOW ENJOYING FATHER HOOD THANKS TO YOU!!! THE FIRST AND LAST FEMALE I FELL IN REAL LOVE WITH!! ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram for his girlfriend.

“YOU KNOW WE REALLY LIVING THIS SHIT ON & OFF THE INTERNET SO THIS MY THIRD GIFT IM JUST NOW THINKING TO RECORD… SO I CAN SET THE STANDARDS LOL… BUT 1st HAPPY MOTHERS DAY BABY I TRY SO HARD TO MAKE YOU HAPPY SOMETIMES I OVER THINK AND END UP PISSING YOU OFF SO I HOPE I MADE IT SPECIAL,” he continued.

G Herbo definitely set the standards for all of us in Mother’s Day gifts.