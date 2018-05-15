Mother’s Day Present: G Herbo Gives His Girlfriend’s Mother The Chance To Retire Early
G Herbo definitely outdid himself this year for Mother’s Day. The Chicago rapper gifted three of the most important women in his life—his mother, girlfriend, and her mom—to a series of life-changing gifts.
While the family was at dinner, Herbo gave his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his newborn son, $20,000 in cash. He cleverly hid the money inside the baby’s car seat. As he documented snippets of his night out with the ladies on Instagram, his mother revealed that she’s been retired for four years now since his success. Additionally, his girlfriend’s mother was also gifted with retirement by the “How Could U Hate Me” rapper.
“YOU KNOW NOTHING YOU DO OR EVER DONE GOES UNAPPRECIATED OR UNNOTICED… FROM MAKING ME WANT TO BE A BETTER MAN TO NOW ENJOYING FATHER HOOD THANKS TO YOU!!! THE FIRST AND LAST FEMALE I FELL IN REAL LOVE WITH!! ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram for his girlfriend.
“YOU KNOW WE REALLY LIVING THIS SHIT ON & OFF THE INTERNET SO THIS MY THIRD GIFT IM JUST NOW THINKING TO RECORD… SO I CAN SET THE STANDARDS LOL… BUT 1st HAPPY MOTHERS DAY BABY I TRY SO HARD TO MAKE YOU HAPPY SOMETIMES I OVER THINK AND END UP PISSING YOU OFF SO I HOPE I MADE IT SPECIAL,” he continued.
@therealkylesister YOU KNOW NOTHING YOU DO OR EVER DONE GOES UNAPPRECIATED OR UNNOTICED… FROM MAKING ME WANT TO BE A BETTER MAN TO NOW ENJOYING FATHER HOOD THANKS TO YOU!!! THE FIRST AND LAST FEMALE I FELL IN REAL LOVE WITH!! ❤️ YOU KNOW WE REALLY LIVING THIS SHIT ON & OFF THE INTERNET SO THIS MY THIRD GIFT IM JUST NOW THINKING TO RECORD… SO I CAN SET THE STANDARDS LOL… BUT 1st HAPPY MOTHERS DAY BABY I TRY SO HARD TO MAKE YOU HAPPY SOMETIMES I OVER THINK AND END UP PISSING YOU OFF SO I HOPE I MADE IT SPECIAL TO YOU IN SOME KIND OF WAY… YOSOHN GAVE HIS OG 20 RACKS HE AINT EVEN 20WEEKS LOL PEEP MY MAMA FACE SHE FEELING LEFT OUT ♂️ #MyBabyMamaHarderThanAlotOfYouNiggasFR
AWWWW YEAH I FORGOT THAT WAS GANGSTA TOO!!! WE GOING HARD FR ROUND THESE PARTS NIGGA MY MAMA AINT HAD A JOB IN 4 YRS BEEN TOLD MY BITCH STOP WORKING @ THE CLUB AS SOON AS I STARTED LIKING HER FR THIS TUESDAY NIGGAA MY BABY MAMA’S MAMA AINT GOTTA WORK NOMO FRFR ONLY WORK IS ME WORKING & EVERYBODY ELSE WORKING TO KEEP US TOGETHER ❤️ FAMILY RIGHT AFTER GOD HAPPY MOTHERS DAY 2 ALL THE REAL ONES!!✌️
G Herbo definitely set the standards for all of us in Mother’s Day gifts.