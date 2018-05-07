Celebrity squabbles for media and ratings are not new phenomena. The causes are usually trivial or set off by word of mouth or one funny look exploded by the masses. Gabrielle Union and Jada Pinkett Smith may concur after squashing their make-believe spat that ran for almost two decades. During her visit to the Today Show, Union gave all the details about the two coming to a resolution.

Around talk of Union’s latest film, Breaking In, host Hoda Kotb called attention to Smith’s recent announcement on Extra about the end of their “feud.” But Union smiled and interrupted, “Jada nor I ever used the word ‘feud’ so it just became more of a media creation.” The quarrel was mostly made up,” she explained.

After Smith discarded the “feud,” many, including Kotb had questions about which dispute Smith was referring to. Apparently, neither of the women knew each other. “Back in the day, neither one of us knows what originally took place back then, but the people that we had around us were like, ‘Well, you know how she feels about you,’” Union continued. It reportedly went on for 17 years.

“We had too much pride and too much insecurity to say, ‘Hey, did that ever actually happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?’” Union talked about their conversation on Smith’s new talk show, Red Table Talk. She said that herself and Smith had since “evolved,” and she closed with an idea about the two uniting platforms for something larger.