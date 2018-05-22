Parliament have released their first studio album in 38 years. A new 23-track, near-two-hour album from the seminal George Clinton-led funk unit entitled Medicaid Fraud Dogg unexpectedly surfaced on streaming services today. Clinton confirmed the release as officially sanctioned via Twitter today, writing “New #Parliament album #MedicaidFraudDogg Retweet RT! right now” and linked to the album on Apple Music.

The release of the sprawling album–which boasts song titles such as “69” (the song length is 4:20), “Loodie Poo Da Pimp,” and “Antisocial Media”– was preceded by the band’s January comeback single “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’Me,” which features Scarface. Clinton confirmed in a Reddit AMA earlier this year that original band members Fred Wesley, Pee Wee Ellis, Greg Thomas, and Benny Cowan would be playing on the LP. The last Parliament-adjacent release came from Clinton’s sister group Funkadelic, who released their last album First Ya Gotta Shake the Gate in 2014. In April, George Clinton announced that he would be retiring from touring next year. Stream Medicaid Fraud Dogg below.

This article was originally published on SPIN.