George Zimmerman is $2.5 million in debt, broke, unemployed, and in need of a lawyer for his latest legal case. According to The Blast, Zimmerman filed paperwork requesting a public defender to represent him against accusations that he harassed a private investigator hired by the production company of an upcoming Trayvon Martin documentary produced by Jay Z.

Zimmerman’s request for a public defender was granted, the site reports. The 34-year-old Florida resident claimed in documents that he has zero assets, and zero money in the bank.

In 2013, Zimmerman was found innocent of second-degree murder after shooting and killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin a year earlier. Zimmerman claimed self-defense in the Martin shooting, under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Since being acquitted, Zimmerman has had several run-ins with the law, some of which were gun-related incidents, that have included assault and domestic violence charges.

In addition to becoming a public pariah, Zimmerman has tried to cash in on the Martin shooting. Not long after the story became national news, Zimmerman received tens of thousands of dollars in public donations to help pay his bills. He also attempted to make money by participating in a celebrity boxing match that was later canceled, and reportedly auctioned off the gun used to kill Martin.

Zimmerman currently stands accused of “willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly” following, harassing, or cyber stalking, Dennis Albert Warren in December of 2017. He is scheduled to attend an arraignment on May 30.