George Zimmerman Charged With Misdemeanor Stalking

George Zimmerman made headlines Monday evening (May 7) when he was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly stalking a private investigator. Court records reveal 34-year-old Zimmerman “did willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follow, harass, or cyber stalk” Dennis Albert Warren.

The charges were filed in Seminole County Court in March, and Zimmerman will reportedly appear in court for an arraignment May 30. The stalking took place in December.

In July 2013, George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the shooting death of 17-year-old unarmed Trayvon Martin. Their fatal encounter took place on Feb, 26, 2012 when Zimmerman, who was then a self-appointed neighborhood watchmen in Sanford, Florida, called 911 to report a suspicious figure walking in the neighborhood. Martin, who was wearing a dark hoodie, went to a local 7-Eleven to purchase Skittles and ice tea. Zimmerman followed Martin and after the two got into a scuffle, shot and killed the teen claiming self-defense.

Martin’s death sparked nationwide protests and reignited conversation about gun violence and the justice system. Since then, both Martin’s parents have spoken in length about the importance of common-sense gun laws.

While Zimmerman was able to avoid prison, in 2016, Matthew Apperson was sentenced to 20 years for firing a single-shot at Zimmerman in a heated road-rage incident that took place the year prior.