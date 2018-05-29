Pusha T’s performance at Governor’s Ball will be one to watch as it was announced Tuesday (May 29) that the rapper would be taking over the time slot for BROCKHAMPTON.

The self-titled boyband recently dropped Ameer Vann from the group in light of sexual assault allegations. The group has cancelled the remaining dates for the their tour and a pause on the release of their debut studio album, Puppy. Their cancelled dates also meant a cancellation of their set at Gov. Ball.

The last-minute decision feels like fate. Just after the release of his album DAYTONA, the spotlight was on the G.O.O.D. Music president for his jabs at Birdman and Drake on “Infrared.” His rap quarrel with Drizzy dates back to 2012, but for the first time, Drake addressed Pusha directly on the “Duppy Freestyle” released Friday (May 25).

Push has yet to respond, but it’s likely fans might get it on Saturday (June 2).

Gov Ball also marks Push’s first big stage performance since the release of DAYTONA, which means there’s room for surprise performances and perhaps a live rendition of “Santeria” or his big “Infrared” track.

we are excited to announce that @PUSHA_T will now be playing the american eagle stage at 5:45pm saturday night! brockhampton will no longer be playing the festival this weekend. pic.twitter.com/xDLQVq8xTG — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) May 29, 2018

Other artists on the festival lineup include Eminem, 2 Chainz, Damian Marley, 6LACK and Kali Uchis.

See set times here.