Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty And Migos Stunt Hard In “Solitaire” Video

Gucci Mane, Migos and Lil Yachty were supposed to releases their collaborative project Glacier Boyz earlier this year, however nothing has come to fruition.

As fans await on the crew’s effort, the Georgia natives decided to release brand new music visuals for “Solitaire.” Directed by Clifton Bell, Guwop, Migos Lil Boat find themselves rapping and boasting from the inside of a diamond.

“I was just sittin’ in a cell playin’ solitaire/Now they see me everywhere, bracelet full of solitaires/Solitaire, solitaire, neck, ear, solitaire/Bad bitch from Fort Lauderdale, say she love them solitaires,” raps Guwop.

VIBE recently spoke with Lil Yachty about his Reebok Alway’s Classic campaign launch.

“They’re comfortable and I do a lot of jumping around and moving so comfort is first; it’s a big key,” Yachty said. “The Reebok partnership is dope. I was wearing Reebok before, so to work with them is always a plus.”

