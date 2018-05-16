Current and former members of USA Gymnastics, such as Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, who broke their silence regarding sexual abuse at the hands of former doctor Larry Nassar will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards on Jul. 18.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting several young women and girls as “treatment” for their sports-related ailments, and his prison sentences should ensure that he will be behind bars for the rest of his life.

“We are honored to recognize the courage of these women at The 2018 ESPYS, to acknowledge the power of their voices, and to shine a very well-deserved spotlight on what speaking up, fighting back, and demanding accountability can accomplish,” said ESPN’s Alison Overholt in a release.

“They have shown us all what it truly means to speak truth to power, and through their bravery, they are making change for future generations. By honoring this group who spoke out, we aim to honor all of those who are survivors of abuse.”

The award honors public figures (often sports stars) who have demonstrated that they can display “strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.”