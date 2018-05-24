Harvey Weinstein, once a beloved and respected executive, now a disgraced figure in Hollywood, will turn himself into police. According to Variety, Weinstein will surrender to authorities Friday (May 25) in connection with a 2004 sexual assault case leveled against him by Lucia Evans.

In October, Evans sat with The New Yorker and said she met Weinstein inside the Miramax offices in Tribeca. Evans says she was taken to a private room where it was just the two of them. Weinstein allegedly told her she’d be great for Project Runway if she lost weight and showed her some scripts. He then took out his penis and forced Evans to perform oral sex.

“I said over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’ ” she said. “Weinstein just kept on, and later acted as if nothing had happened.”

Evans also reported her claims to the New York Police Department, who in turn spoke to Paz de la Huerta. Huerta accused Weinstein of raping her twice in 2010.

“I was so terrified of him,” she told Vanity Fair. “I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig.”

Despite more than 80 woman coming forward and accusing the 66-year-old of sexual misconduct, assault and rape many have accused Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance of not acting with haste and filing charges sooner. The state attorney general’s office also launched an investigation into the district attorney’s handling of a 2015 allegation Weinstein groped Italian model Ambra Battilana.

Weinstein’s woes aren’t just on the east coast. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is looking into five cases against him, and an investigation has been launched in London.