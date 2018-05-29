Today, Roseanne Barr felt the very real (and very swift) sting of karma. After tweeting insulting comments about Valerie Jarrett’s appearance—she likened President Obama’s former aide to an ape—ABC canceled her comeback TV show with great haste. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to to cancel her show,” the President of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey said.

Herman Cain had his own thoughts on the matter. Cain, a black conservative and Trump supporter like Roseanne, noted that while the actress’ comments were indeed racist, she “apologized fervently,” and thus should have been spared the axe. Roseanne had top ratings on ABC, so he thinks that ultimately, political differences between her and the network were the real reason the network wanted her gone.

“I understand them [ABC] using this as an excuse,” he told Fox News’ Trish Regan. “Yes, it was racist. Yes, it was distasteful, and she vehemently apologized.” Mhmm. Watch his full statement below.